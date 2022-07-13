Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Truist Financial

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $67.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 84.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLAY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ PLAY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $26,260.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,018.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,728,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,024,000 after purchasing an additional 714,895 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,991,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,659,000. Finally, Hill Path Capital LP grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 5,018,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,691,000 after purchasing an additional 443,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.