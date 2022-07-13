Decentral Games (DG) Price Hits $0.0452 on Top Exchanges

Decentral Games (DG) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $23.70 million and approximately $784,152.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00107627 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00017580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 531,836,049 coins and its circulating supply is 524,639,900 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

