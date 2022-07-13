Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Shares Down 0.7%

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.31 and last traded at C$4.38. 3,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 6,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.41.
The firm has a market cap of C$55.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.25.
Decisive Dividend Company Profile (CVE:DE)
