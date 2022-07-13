Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $295.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.72.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

