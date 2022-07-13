DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 425 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of Booking worth $93,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in Booking by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in Booking by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,703.90.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $1,738.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,028.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,215.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,689.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

