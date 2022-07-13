DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.63% of Tetra Tech worth $56,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their target price on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $135.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.57%.

About Tetra Tech (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.