DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 148,170 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,808,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,170 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $87,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.