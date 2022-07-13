DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $104.90 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,277 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CME Group were worth $104,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.20.

Shares of CME stock opened at $203.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.88 and a 200-day moving average of $222.67. The firm has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

