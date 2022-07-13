DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $54.07 Million Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,039 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $54,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in BioNTech by 340.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in BioNTech by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in BioNTech by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BioNTech by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in BioNTech by 6,301.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after buying an additional 166,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $161.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.60 and a 200-day moving average of $163.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $464.00.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 34.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.5342 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $209.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.79.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

