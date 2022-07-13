DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $61.61 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,119 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.35% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $61,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.63.

CHKP stock opened at $122.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.28 and a 200-day moving average of $128.81. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

