DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,945 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of Snowflake worth $71,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Snowflake by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Snowflake by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.91.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $145.43 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of -68.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

