DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 289.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075,708 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 799,372 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.44% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $66,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEM opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $54.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

