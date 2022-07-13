DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,761 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Huazhu Group worth $83,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 100,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTHT. Benchmark decreased their target price on Huazhu Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.53. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

