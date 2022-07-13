DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 48,296 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 433,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,296 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AGCO were worth $62,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $997,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in AGCO by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,949,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,564,000 after purchasing an additional 563,239 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in AGCO by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 160,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 80,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.56.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.51. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.64.

AGCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

