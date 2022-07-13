Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

VFL opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 78,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $910,682.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,911,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,833,117.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 389,155 shares of company stock worth $4,582,617. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 16,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

