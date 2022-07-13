Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
VFL opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 78,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $910,682.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,911,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,833,117.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 389,155 shares of company stock worth $4,582,617. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL)
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.