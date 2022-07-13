DerivaDAO (DDX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.32 Million

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 96.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $36.85 million and $4.32 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00007144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded up 95.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00091400 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00018190 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00171316 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

