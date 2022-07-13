Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $64.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QSR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.10.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $51.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.17. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 46.8% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 893,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,158,000 after purchasing an additional 184,216 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $926,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

