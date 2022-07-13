Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.40

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04.
Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)
