Dev Protocol Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $217,019.08 and $62.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

