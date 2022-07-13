Dev Protocol Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $223,289.91 and approximately $258.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008192 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

