Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) is Viking Fund Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 279,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises about 3.8% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $16,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after buying an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,056.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy stock opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.57 and its 200-day moving average is $58.83. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.