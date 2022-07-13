DFSocial Gaming Price Hits $0.0083 on Major Exchanges (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $101,957.21 and $8.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00108171 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000334 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars.

