Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Bought by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,452 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,556,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.