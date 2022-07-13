DinoX (DNXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $723,319.63

DinoX (DNXC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One DinoX coin can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DinoX has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. DinoX has a total market capitalization of $723,319.63 and $185,336.00 worth of DinoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00096869 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00017790 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00170778 BTC.

DinoX Coin Profile

DinoX’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,011,080 coins. DinoX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DinoX

