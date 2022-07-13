Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) were down 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.62 and last traded at $61.41. Approximately 5,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,478,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.85.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.53.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $3,279,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.63% of the company’s stock.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
