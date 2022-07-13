Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

DIV stock opened at C$2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$328.79 million and a P/E ratio of 12.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.91. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.39.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.74 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1706513 EPS for the current year.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$3.25 to C$3.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

