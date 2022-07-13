Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.73

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.73 and last traded at C$7.03, with a volume of 577779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$673.95 million and a PE ratio of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.74.

Get Dividend 15 Split alerts:

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.