Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.73

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.73 and last traded at C$7.03, with a volume of 577779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.33.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$673.95 million and a PE ratio of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.74.
Dividend 15 Split Company Profile (TSE:DFN)
