Dogecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $7.97 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and $324.42 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00027714 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00247833 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000966 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

