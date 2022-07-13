Dogey-Inu Price Down 38.9% Over Last Week (DINU)

Dogey-Inu (DINU) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last seven days, Dogey-Inu has traded 38.9% lower against the dollar. Dogey-Inu has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $4,882.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogey-Inu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dogey-Inu alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00096869 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00017790 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00170778 BTC.

Dogey-Inu Profile

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 948,973,298,724,912 coins and its circulating supply is 427,971,384,790,881 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

Dogey-Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogey-Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogey-Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogey-Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogey-Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.