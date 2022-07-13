Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$75.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOL shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total transaction of C$133,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$516,682.20.

DOL stock opened at C$75.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$72.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.89 billion and a PE ratio of 32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$53.39 and a 52 week high of C$78.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

