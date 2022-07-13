Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

NYSE D opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.23. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

