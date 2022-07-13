Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.72 and its 200-day moving average is $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

