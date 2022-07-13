DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE DTF opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $15.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.33% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

