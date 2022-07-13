Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) in the last few weeks:

7/4/2022 – Duck Creek Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $30.00.

7/1/2022 – Duck Creek Technologies was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

6/30/2022 – Duck Creek Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Duck Creek Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Duck Creek Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Duck Creek Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.00.

6/30/2022 – Duck Creek Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DCT traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 15,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,048. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,967.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eva F. Harris purchased 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,839.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

