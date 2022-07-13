Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. M. Kraus & Co acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 19.7% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

