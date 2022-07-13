Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.01

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.005 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99.

Duke Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Duke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 68.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.89. The stock had a trading volume of 61,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,052. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.09.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

