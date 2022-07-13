E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Announces Earnings Results

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 38.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. E2open Parent updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE ETWO opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. E2open Parent has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETWO. Bank of America raised E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other E2open Parent news, Director Eva F. Huston sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jarett Janik purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $41,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 83,270 shares in the company, valued at $693,639.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $520,050 in the last three months. 5.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,914 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,855,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,964,000 after purchasing an additional 191,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

