Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EBMT traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $19.40. 32 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,940. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $129.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.64. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 59,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

