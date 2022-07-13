Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Lowered to $121.00 at UBS Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $142.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.39% from the stock’s current price.

EMN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

