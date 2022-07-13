Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Lowered to $121.00 at UBS Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $142.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.39% from the stock’s current price.
EMN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.
Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.