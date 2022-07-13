Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a growth of 588.1% from the June 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVG. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 43,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter.

EVG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,779. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $14.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

