Edmp Inc. Decreases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Edmp Inc. lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial accounts for 2.5% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Prudential Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 143,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

NYSE:PRU traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.14. 28,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,779. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.25 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.00. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.