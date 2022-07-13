Edmp Inc. Has $668,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Edmp Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 27.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $253,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 144,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 826,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,146,000 after purchasing an additional 123,229 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.76. 36,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,608. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 24.20%.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

About BorgWarner (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.