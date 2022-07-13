Edmp Inc. Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.85. 198,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,523,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average is $43.44. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

