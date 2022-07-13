Edmp Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Edmp Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,279 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 1.8% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.77.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.88. 53,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

