Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Update

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EFGSY remained flat at $$17.57 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11. Eiffage has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $22.76.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.5242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.68%.
About Eiffage (Get Rating)
Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eiffage (EFGSY)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.