Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Update

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EFGSY remained flat at $$17.57 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11. Eiffage has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $22.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.5242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.68%.

EFGSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eiffage from €129.00 ($129.00) to €123.00 ($123.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eiffage from €112.00 ($112.00) to €113.00 ($113.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eiffage from €142.00 ($142.00) to €136.00 ($136.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Eiffage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

About Eiffage

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

