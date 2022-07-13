Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2022

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 1,980.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ESALY stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $45.25. 13,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.95. Eisai has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $97.80.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eisai will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Eisai Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.