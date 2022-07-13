Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 1,980.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ESALY stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $45.25. 13,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.95. Eisai has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $97.80.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eisai will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

