Electroneum (ETN) Hits One Day Volume of $39,522.00

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $44.49 million and approximately $39,522.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000333 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,923,882,376 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.