Element Wealth LLC Acquires 6,718 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 17,179 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.64. The company had a trading volume of 34,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,940. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $60.11.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.