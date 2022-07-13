Element Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Element Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.8% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $277,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% during the first quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after purchasing an additional 308,715 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.28. 316,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,539,796. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

