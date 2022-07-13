Element Wealth LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Element Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,243 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 2,034,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,888,000 after acquiring an additional 33,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 525,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28,854 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA remained flat at $$57.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 14,783,277 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.21. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

